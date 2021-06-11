James Head, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, in Louisville. He was born in Daviess County on Dec. 16, 1939, to the late Richard Emmett and Ada Matilda Head. James worked in construction and was a member of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed taking long walks and drinking coffee.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Fleischmann Head; and eight siblings.
James is survived by his daughter, Anita Davis; his sister, Bertha Serich; and his brother, Virgil (Jackie) Head.
