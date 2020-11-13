GREENVILLE — James Henry Jernigan, 88, of Greenville, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 12:23 a.m. at Riverside Nursing Home in Calhoun. He was a retired prospect driller for Peabody Coal Co., a U.S. Army veteran, and attended Sharon General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Mike Jernigan, Robbi Hill, Suzy Duryea and Rodney Jernigan; sisters Janice Grace and Betty Benningfield; and brothers Lannie Jernigan and Wendell Jernigan.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Darren Pentecost officiating. Burial in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask, and capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented