James Henry “Jim Jr.” Fulkerson, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. He was born in Henderson on Aug. 12, 1969, to the late James H. Fulkerson Sr. and Mildred E. Billings Goatee. In his free time, James enjoyed playing pool, hunting and fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
James was preceded in death by five siblings, Linda Goatee, Patricia Williams, John Fulkerson, Mike Fulkerson and Mary Wilson.
James is survived by five siblings, David Fulkerson, Tony (Kathy) Goatee, Donald (Lisa) Goatee, Robert (Diana) Goatee and Sharon (Dale) Brown.
