HARDINSBURG -- James Arnold Hinton, 65, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Hinton; son Billy Hinton; daughters Tracy Fleming, Tammy Risinger and Wendy Wilson; brothers Johnny Hinton, Celest Hinton and Tommy Hinton; and sisters Von Pendleton, Lynn Powers and Joyce Geary.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
