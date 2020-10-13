James Hiram Girten, 74, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Owensboro to the late John Jesse Girten and Mary Francis Thomas Girten. James retired from Aleris Aluminum and was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John Girten, Gene Girten, Elmer Girten, Virgil Lee Girten, Pearl Vanover and T.F. “Hick” Girten.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Girten; daughter, Ronda Beals (Keith); son, Jesse Girten; four grandchildren, Bryan Beals, Grace Girten, Aaron Girten, and Isaac Beals; siblings, William Girten (Vickie), Mary Smith, Chris Nantz, Barbara Cox (Roger), Lois Carraway, and Katherine Grochowski.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the James Girten Memorial Funeral, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
