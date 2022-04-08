James Holder (Jim) Fallin was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He left this world on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and will forever be missed by his family and friends.
Jim was born to Irene Francis Holder Fallin and James Taylor Fallin on September 13, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky. After graduating high school at Immaculate Conception in Hawesville, Kentucky, he graduated with honors from Brescia University with a political science degree and served as senior class president.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Simmons, whom he met when they were fourteen and sixteen years old. They married in 1968 and remained devoted to one another for 53 years.
Jim was elected county Judge Executive in 1973 and served three terms. Following Jim’s 12-year tenure as Judge, he assisted in establishing the Hancock County Industrial Foundation. Jim and his colleagues were able to establish more industrial jobs per capita in Hancock County than any other county in the United States. When Jim was elected at 28-years-old, he was the youngest person ever elected as county judge in the state of Kentucky.
Jim had a love of the history of Hancock County, the state of the Kentucky and genealogy. He cast the tie-breaking vote to save the Hancock County Courthouse that was built in 1859. He was active in the Hancock County Historical Society and served on the board of the Kentucky State Historical Society. In addition, he served on many other boards and committees.
Jim also served his Country in the United States Army Reserves. After 32 years of service, he retired as a Colonel. He went on to serve as an ambassador for the US Army and on the Kentucky Armed Services Commission.
Jim was a devout Catholic and loved his faith, family, county and country. He was a member of St. Columba in Lewisport, Kentucky. He prayed the rosary daily and could often be found at daily mass. He was also a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.
Known as one of the most positive people you would ever meet, Jim often said, “Having a great day is a choice I make every morning!”. He never met a stranger and was friend to many.
Jim and Sharon had three children who were and are his earthly treasures, Angela (John Ward), Matthew (Margaret Dowell), and James “Bo” Simmons (Kristen Morgan). Jim also has six precious grandchildren, Morgan Taylor Fallin, Maxwell Cooper Fallin, Hayden Cooper Ward, Hadley Irene Ward, Charles Taylor Fallin and Emilia Rose Fallin. Jim was also survived by his beloved siblings, Bobby (Alice) Fallin, Mike (Cindi) Fallin, Rita (Bruce) Tongate and Sarah (Harold) Nikirk.
A Mass of Christian Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Father Terry Devine officiating. Burial will follow the service in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 until 6 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorial contribtions may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church. Share your memories and condolences with Jim’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
