James Horace Bradley, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Drakesboro, to the late James Harland and Thelma Bradley. Horace graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and received his master’s degree and Rank I from Western Kentucky University. He was a retired teacher from the Daviess County Board of Education. Horace loved his family dearly and always enjoyed spending time with them, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by several siblings.
Horace is survived by his wife of 58 years, Harriet Evelyn Milligan Bradley; two daughters, Charlotte Browning (Kevin) and Elizabeth Bradley (Todd King); four granddaughters, Gabrielle Bradley, Sarah Browning, Rebecca Browning and Natalie Barber; and one sister, Mae.
The funeral service for Horace Bradley will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Jerry Alexander officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of service. A committal service and burial will be at 4 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly.
