James Howard Bland, 59, of Utica, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on February 28, 1962, to the late Paul Gordon Bland and Ruth Ann Ralph Bland. James was a retired truck driver with Averitt Express and was of the Catholic faith. He loved boating at Barkley Lake, camping, fishing, BINGO, spending time with family and especially being a granddad.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Rice-Bland; a son, Curtis Bland (Maria) of Maybee, Michigan; two daughters, Cori Bland (Dorothy), of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kady Bland, of Nashville; one grandchild, Avery Bland; stepchildren, Ed Rhinerson, Tom Rhinerson (Teresa), Jimmy Rice (Brandy), Dana Evans (Floyd), and Crystal Smith (Matthew); siblings, Joe Bland (Cathy), of Whitesville, Paul Stephen Bland (Mary Sue), of Owensboro, and Veronica “Ronnie” Conley (Steve), of West Virginia; 19 step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Noon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
