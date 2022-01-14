BEECHMONT — James “Howard” Travis, 95, of Beechmont, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Mr. Travis was born May 24, 1926, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Co., Sinclair Coal Mines. He was also a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II, and a member of Browder General Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nealie and Lillie Mae Travis; first wife, Reatha Travis; step-daughters, Sharon Cummings and June Culbertson; sisters, Myrtle Mercer, Lorene Phillips, and Geneva Travis; and step-grandson, Ethan Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Belle Reynolds Travis; sons, Marris (Patsy) Travis of Browder, Neal (Von) Travis of Belton, Mickey (Shirley) Travis of Bremen, Roger (Linda) Travis of Beechmont, and Terry (Norene) Travis of Beechmont; step-son, Buddy Cartwright of Brandenburg; daughter, Linda (Rick) Taylor of Beechmont; step-daughter, Glenda Ferguson of Louisville; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
All those in attendance are required to wear face masks. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Mickey Travis officiating, assisted by Bro. Tom Carroll. Burial in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 8 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.
Commented