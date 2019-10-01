James Hugh "Mr. Jim" Boyd passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was 84. He was born in Elba in McLean County, a son of the late James Earl and Ruth Frances Walker Boyd. Mr. Boyd operated Mr. Jim's Beauty Salon for 51 years, opening in April of 1962 and closing at his retirement in June of 2013. Another of his ventures was Mr. Jim's Tanning and Video, which he operated for 26 years, from 1986 until 2012. He was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. His brothers, David Boyd and Ronnie Boyd also preceded him in death.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of very nearly 67 years, Sherlie Boyd; his children, Stephen Wayne Boyd (Lori), Jeffrey Lynn Boyd, Holly Carol Winkler (Paul), and Malinda Lou Burchett, all of Owensboro; his eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and his brothers Carl Boyd, Donnie Boyd (Ann), and Bobby Boyd.
Services will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Jim may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented