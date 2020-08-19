Having spent his allotted time on earth, J. Hugh Sullivan passed to his Eternity on August 13, 2020. He was born in Greenville MS to the late James Sellie and Maud Dunn Sullivan. He was a longtime resident of Owensboro, until a recent move to Plano, Texas in May of this year.
While on earth he presided, chaired, was a board member or other leader in 37 organizations from local to International. He was the longest registered Scouter in Lincoln Heritage Council and earned Eagle Scout in October 1943. Hugh was a WWII veteran who enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in April 1945. After the war he remained in the Reserve for 33 years and retired as a Commander. He worked for Texas Gas Transmission until his retirement in 1987 and was an avid football fan supporting the OHS Red Devils and the University of Alabama. Hugh and his late wife Verlee were longtime members of Settle Memorial Methodist Church.
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 71.5 years, Verlee, in December 2019. Left to remember him are his sons John S. Sullivan (Pam), William H. Sullivan (Susan); 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also included are a step-brother-in-law; 2 step-grandsons; 3 step-great grandchildren; 2 step-great great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Services will be held at Skelton Funeral Home, 2105 2nd St. SW, Reform, AL 35481 at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with visitation to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of J. Hugh Sullivan may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
