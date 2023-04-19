HARTFORD — James Hugh Wimsatt, 72, of Hartford, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born June 1, 1950, in Whitesville to the late Robert “Bob” and Mary Carmel “Carm” Hardesty Wimsatt, the eighth of 11 children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Patrick and a brother, Joe.
He is survived by his fiancé, Roxanne Allen; his children, Tracy McKenney, Mark (Hannah), and Katy; grandchildren, Nick (Emilee) and Russell McKenney and Avery and Emily Wimsatt; step-great-grandchildren, Colt, Korbyn, and Creed; siblings, Juanita Back, Tom (Patty), Ann Jackson, Doris (Pat) Waldeck, Lainie (Steve) Reed, Francie Young, Fred, and Judy Combs; and sister-in-law, Jonett Miller.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. The burial will be private. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347 or the Knights of Columbus, Father Joseph O’Donnell Council 17606, 107 13th St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented