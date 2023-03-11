James I. “Jimmy” Haynes, 92, of Philpot, went to be with the Lord Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at the Carmel Home. He was born in Knottsville Nov. 8, 1930, to the late Newman and Mary Ruth Montgomery Haynes. Jimmy graduated from St. Williams High School in 1948 and worked on the family farm until he joined the Army to serve his country during the Korean War. Jimmy came back home to continue working on the family dairy farm with his dad and brothers. Later Jimmy worked at Fleischmanns Distillery and Glenmore Distillery until retirement in 1995, and he then returned to full-time on the farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older sister, Agnes Haynes, and brothers, Paul Haynes and Bill “Bernard” Haynes.
Jimmy is survived by his brothers, Eddie (Mary), Robert (the late Mary Jo), and Frankie (Priscilla) Haynes; sisters, Regina (the late Tony) Mayfield and Helen (Bob) Ward; sisters-in-law, Anna Marie and Lillian Haynes; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot, with the burial following in St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The Haynes family deeply appreciates the Carmel Home Staff, sisters, and Fr. Ray Clark for the love and care they have given Jimmy over the past three and a half years. Thank you!
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
