HARTFORD — James Ira Gaddis, 73, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Jim and Hettie Gaddis. He worked at Owensboro Grain.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stormy Gaddis, and grandson, Travis Skimmerhorn.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Diana Gaddis; five children, Tabitha (Anthony) Hamilton, Angie Gaddis, Josh Gaddis, Michelle Lyle, and James Lee Gaddis; 15 grandchildren, Gavin, Delaney, Paisley, and Maddie Burt, Leah and Cole Hamilton, Luke, Jaxson, Hunter, Logan, and Jake Gaddis, Krista and Jeremiah Gaddis, and Jessica, Chandler, and Chase Powell; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be private for the family.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the James Gaddis Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
