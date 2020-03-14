CENTRAL CITY — James J. Amos, 79, of Central City, died at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Amos was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 and worked at Super Valu as a supervisor for 22 years until he retired in 1996. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Dolly; two brothers, Jessie and Wayne; and a daughter-in-law, Anna.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maria; one daughter, Debbie Crick (Ronnie) of Beech Creek; two sons, Michael of Greenville and Jeff (Regina) of Central City; three grandchildren, April Neal (Phillip), Allen (Tabitha) and Austin (Tabitha); six great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Logan, Carter, Kaylee, Tegan and Adaline; one brother, Tommy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Larry Shadown officiating, assisted by the Rev. Jewel Martin. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented