James “J.C.” Gaddis, 81, of Owensboro, died Saturday, August 28, 2021 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Daviess County to the late Robert Gaddis and Mary Elizabeth Miner Gaddis. J.C. retired from the Owensboro City Landfill and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty Wade Gaddis, on November 8, 2018; a great-granddaughter, Madalynn Matlock; great-great-granddaughters, Bella and Violet Hocker; brothers, Billy Gaddis and Bobby Gaddis; sisters, Cecilia Gaddis Lambert, Clara Juanita “Doodle” Cauley, and Lottie Faye Easler
Survivors include a son, Jerry Henderson (Lynn); daughter, Brenda Prater; four grandchildren, Jennifer Rhineberger (Danny), Kassie Winder (Adam), Shannon Hocker (Danny) and James Prater (Jamie); numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean Renshaw; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jimmy Moorman.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
