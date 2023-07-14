James J. “Jim” Stevens, 90, Owensboro, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from complications of a recent infection. Jim was born in Hancock County March 3, 1933, to the late James and Zula Bee Jackson Stevens. He was the owner of Town & Country Mobile Home Sales. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Jim loved fishing, hunting, gardening, playing pool, and spending time with family. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved a good joke and always had one ready to share. He truly loved giving to others in need and was a member of the Shriners. Jim was a member of First Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Stevens; daughter, Bev Stevens; brother, Pearl Stevens; and sisters, Jane Leek, Margaret Hines, and Carolyn Newton.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Stacey Jane Stevens of Lexington; sister-in-law, Nancy Hawkins of Madisonville; and sister-in-law, Wanda Hale of Philpot.
Additionally, Jim will be missed by many whose lives he touched.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Reverend Paul Strahan and Reverend Franklin Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made payable to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to the charity of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Stevens and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
