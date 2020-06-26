RUMSEY — James “J.L.” McCormick, 81, of Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. James Leonard McCormick was born June 13, 1939, in Hopkins County to the late Ruben Leonard and Della Agnes Burrong McCormick, was married to the former Fayetta Evans Sept. 27, 1958, and was better known as “J.L.” to both his family and friends. He was a retired licensed plumber and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, J.L. was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Fayetta McCormick, who died May 19, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, James L. McCormick and Wade McCormick, both of Rumsey; a daughter, Paula Ayer of Calhoun; six granddaughters, Whitney Casey (Wesley), Courtney Ayer, Tiffaney Ritchie (Dennis), Haley Owens, Jasmine McCormick and Megan Armstrong (Timmy); 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Rick McCormick (Judy) of Sacramento; and two sisters, Thailia Deason (Junior) and Sue Underhill of Newburgh, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Elder Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Friends may visit with J.L.’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both J.L.’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
J.L.’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Share your memories and photos of J.L. at musterfuneral homes.com.
