CROMWELL — James “Jamie” Anthony Johnston, 54, of Cromwell, passed away on February 15th, 2022. Born on June 24th, 1967 to Wendell & Jo Ann Johnston, James was a truck driver and a very loving & caring husband, father, and friend.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Filback Johnston; his brother, Ricky Filback; and his grandparents, Andrew and Meck Filback and Leslie and Anna Myrtle Johnston.
James leaves behind his father, Wendell Johnston of Beaver Dam; wife, Tresa Johnston of Cromwell; brother, David Filback; children, Amanda Mattingly of Hartford, Chris Perry of Whitesville, and Kelvin Bullock of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Logan Mattingly of Hartford, Shane Mattingly of Beaver Dam, Lillian Swift of Hartford, and Kaden Swift of Hartford.
Services for James will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Church in Cromwell with Glendon Geary officiating.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
