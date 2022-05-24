James “Jamie” Bowlds, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. He was born March 10, 1944, in Rome to the late Ancel and Ida Mae Connor Bowlds. He attended school at St. Martin School and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church for 50 years. James retired from Southwire Rod and Cable after 31 years of service. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an avid fan of NASCAR and country music.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Linda Bowlds; son, Pat Bowlds; four grandchildren, Brittany Bolton (Zack) of Michigan, and Ashley, Charlie, and Ethan Bowlds, all of Owensboro; one brother, Kenny Bowlds (Kitty); two sisters, Sue Hall and Rita Adcox (Lou); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
James has run his race. Now it is time to take his place in heaven.
We wish to thank all of the following who helped us complete our journey of 52 years of marriage: Robin Bowlds, Kenny and Kitty Bowlds, Richard and Helen Miller, Tony and Mary Edna Payne, Leon and Gayle Donahoo, and Robert and Cordia Patrick.
