ROCKPORT, INDIANA — James “Jim” Allen Nichols Sr., 98, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Jim was born in Rockport, Indiana Sept. 6, 1924, to the late James Edward and Anna Pearl (Myers) Nichols. He had been a member of Larkin Baptist Church, and at one time served as the Sunday school superintendent. Jim worked as a public accountant until he was 90 years old. He was a United States Navy veteran having served during World War II in the South Pacific, and was a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254 and Rockport Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, William Nichols and Joe Dale Nichols; his sister, Mary Lillian Freshley; and his grandson, William Nichols.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Amy) Nichols; his children, Jim Nichols, Jr. and his wife, Mary Ann, Lafe Nichols, David Nichols and his wife, Kim, and Dale Nichols and his wife, Christina; his grandchildren, Thomas Nichols, Mark Nichols, Madeline Nichols, Lilly Nichols, Emma Nichols, Ava Floyd, Aiden Floyd, James Adair, Sidney Joanna Nichols, and Rye Nichols; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
