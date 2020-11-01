TOCHIGI, Japan — James “Jim” Clark, 66, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home in Tochigi, Japan. Jim was born Sept. 2, 1954, to Mildred Clark and the late William T. Clark. He was a 1972 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Brescia College. Jim moved to Japan in 1991 to teach English at various schools.
Jim is survived by his wife, Yoko Kanemoto Clark; his daughter, Airi Mildred (fiancé, Yukihiro Sato); his son, Kazuma Gus; his mother, Mildred; and four sisters, Cindy Sheehan of Lancaster, Ohio, Renee (David) McNulty of Louisville, and Janet (Darrell) Nix and Ruth Clark, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
A service was held in Japan. A memorial service will be held in Owensboro at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of Mass offerings.
Commented