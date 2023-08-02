James “Jim” Clinton Stout Jr., 89, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, while under the care of Hospice in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Jim farmed for more than 50 years in Daviess County. After retiring from farming, Jim had a passion for woodworking and building model planes. In his later years, you could always find Jim telling a good story with a Coca-Cola in his hand.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy “Pat” Jean (Leet) Stout, to whom he was married 54 years; his son, George Stout; his grandson, Joshua Pendleton; his father, James Stout, Sr.; his mother, Thelma Mattingly Massie; and a host of beloved dogs.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Grace Stout Zuerner (Chuck) of Grand Blanc, Michigan; son, James Stout, III (Lisa), of Macon, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Carla Stout of Gainesville, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Zuerner Becker, James Stout, IV, Andrew Zuerner, Benjamin Stout, Mark Zuerner, Kimberly Stout Franklin, and Elizabeth Zuerner Kushnereit; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro with a private graveside burial next to his wife in Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro to follow.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented