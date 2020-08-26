James “Jim” Coon, 72, of Boonville, IN, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He was born July 25, 1948, in Owensboro, to the late James and Ocie “Odena” Rickard Coon. Jim served in the Vietnam War as a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a Mental Health Tech for the State of Illinois. He was also a big fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Coon; a brother-in-law, Fred Dominguez; and a nephew, Ricky Glenn Coon Jr.
James is survived by his sisters, Janice (Alan) Payne of Owensboro, and Barbara Dominguez of California; a brother, Ricky (Anna) Coon of Owensboro; also several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for James Coon will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
