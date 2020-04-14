ROCKPORT, Ind. — James “Jim” Earl Pendleton, 70, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Earl Pendleton and Thelma (Kennedy) Winchell.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He was also employed at American Electric Power and retired after 32 years of service.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and beekeeping. He also raised rabbits and quail.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his stepdad, John Winchell.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters Torrey (Dave) Slaughterback, Stephanie (Jon) Oleksyk, Carie (Randy) Beck; grandchildren Jeffrey, Johnathon, Elizabeth, Patience, Bronson, Mathew and Grace; great-grandchildren Emma, Charlotte and Ezra; and sisters Nancy Wooldridge and Shirley Faught.
Visitation will take place 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghousefuneral
