James 'Jim' Edward Haight

James Edward “Jim” Haight, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 3, 1940, to the late Royce and Ruby (Page) Haight. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Warren, on Sept. 9, 1960. Together they had two children, a son, Barry, and daughter, Holly. Jim and Jeanne were wonderful role models of a Godly marriage for 63 years.
Jim graduated from Owensboro High School in the class of 1959, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation he left to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1959 to 1963. After his service he went on to work for Alcan Aluminum Company, where he retired after 30 years.
Jim was an active member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon and was a member of the Couples III Sunday School Class. His other duties at church included helping with the soup kitchen, driving the church bus, door greeting and many others. Jim’s servant heart led him to work in disaster relief and Helping Hands. He also taught Sunday School at the Wendell Foster Center for many years.
Jim loved watching and playing all sports and was an avid golfer. He coached little league, minor league and Babe Ruth Baseball at Highland Elementary and Thruston Elementary Schools. Jim loved the Lord, his family and his country! He also loved the many travels he took, such as cruises, coach trips and all the many trips to Houston and Atlanta to visit his grandchildren. Jim’s favorite title was “Poppy.” Most of all, he loved taking the family on their annual beach trip to Destin, Florida.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Warren Thomas Covington; nephew, Thomas Lockhart; great-nephew, Logan Lockhart; mother-in-law, Martha (Abshier) Warren; father-in-law, William Warren; sister-in-law, Judy Lockhart; and brother-in-law, Ralph Lockhart.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jeanne (Warren) Haight; son, Barry Haight (Cindy); daughter, Holly Covington (Kirk); grandchildren, Adam, Nick and Anne Covington, all of Atlanta; nephew, Tony Lockhart (Sonya); niece, Pam Lockhart; great-nephew, Josh Lockhart (Annie) and her daughter Jessa; great-niece, Michelle Cole (Jeremy) and their daughter Laney, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Jim will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 West 3rd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jim may be left at www.glenncares.com.
