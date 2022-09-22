LEWISPORT — James (Jim, Jimmy) Hawkins passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport with family at his side. Jim was born January 9, 1941, in Cloverport, to the late Layman L. Hawkins and Mary Daisy Hawkins. He graduated from Lewisport High School in 1959. Jim was an active member at the Lewisport Baptist church. He worked with the youth and went on many mission trips with them including two mission trips to Haiti. He taught Sunday school for many years and served on many committees. Jim also volunteered at the Wendell Foster Center for many years. He was a member of the Hancock Co Gideons for 20 years, as well as a former member of the Masons. Jim also received his certification for becoming a KY Colonel.
Jim always had a strong work ethic beginning with his first job on the farm of Mr. & Mrs. George Allard. He was an orderly at Daviess Co. Hospital, as well as Hillcrest Nursing Home. Jim worked at Green River Steele for 18 and a half years. He then started J & J mowing service and JMC Pallet Co. He was also a weekend farmer raising tobacco and strawberries.
Jim was a world traveler and a former member of the Western KY Friendship Force. Jim and Sue enjoyed traveling to all the US states and Canada. They enjoyed traveling internationally as well.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Daymond, Charles Ray, and Robert David Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue Hawkins; seven children, Laurie Ward, Suzanne (Gary) Lamar, James (Chris) Hawkins, Susan (Chad) White, Kathy (Ed) Getgasorn, Mary (Steve) Alexander, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Williamson; 14 grandchildren, Karah (Brian), Adam (Keeley), Justin (Jessica), Jonathan (Katie), Micah (Bryan), Sarai (Gar), Zach ( Kelsey), Nate, Cody (Willow), Audry (Caitlin), Luke (Emily), Danielle (Jacob), Chloe, and Daymond; nine great-grandchildren, Avari, Paisyn, Michael, Joanna, Adalynn, Connor, Cecilia, Elian, and Lennox; three brothers, Harvey Hawkins, Layman Hawkins II, and Joseph Hawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was a larger-than-life presence in any room. The most important things to him were his faith, family, and fellowship. His humor and outgoing personality will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Lewisport Baptist Church. Burial will be held at a later date. Jim’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport Baptist Church or Gideon’s; envelopes will be available at the church.
