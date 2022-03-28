James “Jim” Kimmel, 88, of Owensboro, passed away March 25, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on January 18, 1934, to the late Ted and Katherine Kimmel. Jim was known to most as “the Coke Man,” because he worked for Coca-Cola for 25 years and then became a self-employed truck driver. Later, he enjoyed delivering for Flowers By Paul, which gave him great joy being able to greet people with a smile and a wink. Jim’s favorite pastime was dancing and dressing snazzy.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 68 years, JoAnn Kimmel on February 6, 2022, and his oldest son, Jeffrey Kimmel on January 10, 2022.
Jim is survived by daughters; Cheryl Kimmel, Sandra (Darrell) Jones, and Karen (Tony) Jones; his daughter-in-law, Sharon Kimmel; his sons, Jimmy (Stacy) Kimmel and Greg Kimmel; his grandchildren, Craig (Jensen) Kimmel, Kalyn Jones, Landan Jones, Hunter Jones, Chance Jones, Chase (Kristen) Kimmel, Alex (Shelby) Kimmel, Lindsey Kimmel, McKenzie Kimmel, and Chad (Mandy) Moss; along with several great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Faye (Fred) Whalen and Linda (Bob) Gardner.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to James Kimmel, c/o Darrell Jones.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jim Kimmel may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
