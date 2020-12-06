James “Jim” Leishman, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 24, 1980, in Owensboro to James and Waltraud “Wally” Leishman. Jim loved spending time with his family, playing with his dogs, listening to ghost stories, watching movies and doing yard work.
Jim is survived by his parents, James Leishman and Waltraud “Wally” Leishman; a brother, Brian Leishman; and a sister, Aryanne Brailsford.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the doctors and healthcare workers who helped take care of Jim for many years.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of James “Jim” Leishman may be left at www.glenncares.com.
