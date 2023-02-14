James “Jim” Lexter Leach, 101, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Ohio County native was born Sept. 18, 1921, to the late Minnie Bell and Willie Edgar Leach. He graduated from Fordsville High School where he played on the varsity basketball team. He was a Naval World War II veteran. Later, he worked and retired from G.E.
He and his wife, Joyce Hillard Leach, owned and ran many antique booths, and he was also a realtor. Jim was best known as the owner and photographer of J.L. Leach Photography, taking photographs of hundreds of weddings, school class photos, and dance recital pictures. Jim was a charter member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
His hobbies included traveling, photography, going to auctions, real estate ventures, and UK basketball.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Velma Miller, Myrtle Mayer, Lorene Wright, and Anna Mary Leach.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Hillard Leach; his daughter, Jamie (Barry) Johnston; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
