James “Jim or Papaw” Baker, 84, of Philpot, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. The Ohio County native was born March 16, 1938, to the late Vernon and Christine Baker. Jim retired from Alcoa after 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards at “The Hole”, having just recently won his last card tournament. Known as Papaw by his close friends, Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. His quiet and calm personality provided reassurance and wisdom to his family and friends. Jim was respected by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, James also was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Baggarly Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Becky Stone Baker, and children, Debbie Baker Hancock (David), Ricky Baker (Debbie), Jason Baker (Michele), and Kevin Cooper (Michele); nine grandchildren, Jeff Hancock (Joni), Jessica Clark (Dylan), Jill Nesmith, Nicholas Baker (Wanda), Crystal Purcell (Chris), Vanessa Fulkerson (Joey), Maddy Nanney (Jacob), Garrett Baker, and Elizabeth “Bug” Baker; 20 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bobbie Porter, Ruby Givens, Margaret Kindley, and Betty Marsh.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express special thanks to Drs. Sayed and Vora, as well as Hospice of W. Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Norton’s Children’s Hospital, 231 East Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Condolences and memories for James’ family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented