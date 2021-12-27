James “Jim” Parish, 83, of Owensboro passed away Dec. 23, 2021. He was born in Illinois on March 30, 1938, to the late Everett Eugene and Donnie Lee Tooley Parish. Jim was an avid coin collector and enjoyed hunting and traveling. His true enjoyment came from spending time with his grandkids. Jim was a Boilermaker with the Local 40 for many years and served as a Business Agent for several years.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Parish.
Jim is survived by his children, Terri (James) Bailey and Jeff (Becky) Parish; grandchildren, Ashley Parish and Jeffrey Parish; and brother, Paul Parish.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m. and again Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Brother James Wedding officiating. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
