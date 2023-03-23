LOUISVILLE — James “Jim” Tyler Kincaid left this Earth Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, at the U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville. James was born Nov. 27, 1988, to Jeff and Angelia Kincaid in Lynchburg, Virginia. He grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia and graduated from Brookville High School in 2007. Music was at the center of his life from a young age; he played multiple instruments and sang which allowed him to participate in church, marching band, and several bands over the years. One of his favorite pastimes was learning songs for his family and friends just to see them smile whle he played them.
As a child, James wanted to be a chef and often used that desire to test out new sauces and dishes on his siblings as they grew up together. He was a chef at The Cupola Club in Owensboro, where he was loved and respected for his skill but also for his knack for humor and loyalty.
Before anything else though, James was a fierce friend. For his siblings, he was their rock, confidant, and protector. For his nephews and niece, he was their biggest fan and cheerleader, always supporting them. He was proud of them and made sure to tell everyone who would listen. James was known for being encouraging, safe, and always a jokester for those around him, co-workers, neighbors, friends, and family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaddy and namesake, James “Jim” Kincaid; grandparents, Clifford and Martha Potter; great aunt and uncle, Rose and Jack Garst; and his uncle, William K. Potter.
James is survived by his parents, Jeff and Angelia Kincaid; grandmother, Joan Kincaid; siblings, Ainsley Ramsey (Brandon), Jessie ”Alex” Carwile (Chris), and Ian Kincaid; uncle and aunt, Keith and Cheryl Kincaid; nephews and niece, Eli and Ryan Ramsey and Jacob and Adaline Carwile; gran, Sylvia Whitmore; special cousins, Jessica Moser (Lucas) and Robert, Cecelia, and Everett Kincaid; as well as more cousins and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia or to World Central Kitchen.
