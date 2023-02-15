James “Jim” V. Wathen, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at his home. The Daviess County native was born Feb. 10, 1944, to the late Victor and Mildred Wathen. Jim graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1962. He continued his education and became a certified electrician. Jim had a great sense of humor and was passionate about his Corvette, belonging to the local Corvette Club, and participating in several car shows. He also had a love for music and playing his guitar. When he was younger, Jim lived in Florida and loved the beach. He was an avid UK basketball fan and just enjoyed sports in general, including college and professional football. Jim was of the Catholic faith and attended Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Jim also was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Walters.
Survivors include his sister, Melissa Sloan, and husband, Wendell, of Owensboro, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be noon Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair’s Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Condolences and memories for Jim’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
