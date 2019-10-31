James "Jim" Wayne Rice, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Ohio County to the late Wilbur A. and Gladys Newton Rice.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was in Company B, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry, 4th Division and the recipient of many medals and citations, including a Purple Heart and Bronze Stars. He very much enjoyed annual reunions with friends he served within Vietnam.
Prior to becoming disabled in 1996, Jim was with the Laborers Local 1392. He spent more than 20 years as president of McLean County Fish and Game. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR and dirt track racing, attending his children and grandchildren's ball games, fish fries and cookouts and hosting benefits and fundraisers. Jim was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Jessie Lee Rice, Arthur Dwayne Rice, Robert Earl Rice, Billy Don Rice and Roger Dale Rice.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Rice; daughters Dana Evans (Floyd) of West Louisville and Crystal Perkins (Chad) of Owensboro; sons Ed Rhinerson of Utica, Thomas Rhinerson (Teresa) of Owensboro and James Rice II (Brandy) of Rumsey; grandchildren Lauren Ashby, Sydney Jay (Thomas Cessna), Madison Miller (Joseph Brackett), Hadley Grace, Kashlynn Faith, Ayden James, Triston James Edward Rhinerson, Andrea Morleigh Rhinerson, Sebastian James Edward Rhinerson, Kayleigh Bowlds, Morgan Cecil, Laryssa Alexandria Rhinerson (Loren Baez), Warren Michael Rhinerson, Lea Brooke Rhinerson, Logan Matthew Rhinerson, Alexis Nicole Evans (Bryan Gordon), Floyd Clinton Evans II (Tori Trimble), Carter James Rice (Rachel) and Sumer Cheyenne Perkins; great-grandchildren, Ronin Hartford Baez and Wyatt Thomas James Rice; sisters Rosie Starks of Fordsville and Bonnie Sue Reynolds (Jim) of Owensboro; a brother, Wilbur Raymond Rice (Barbara) of Philpot; sisters-in-law Carol Rice and Teresa Rice; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Nov. 4, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to McLean County Fish and Game Lake Fund, 4164 Kentucky 815, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Memories and condolences for the family of James "Jim" Wayne Rice may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
