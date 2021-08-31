HAWESVILLE — James “Jim” West, 68, of Hawesville, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Owensboro.
Jim, as most people knew him, was born October 19, 1952, in Cloverport to the late Kimball Butler and Cleona Burnette Niles. He worked as a body and paint man most of his life and loved working on antique cars. He also loved scary movies and when he was around, there was never a dull moment and was always the life of the party! He always figured that a stranger was just a friend he hasn’t met yet. He was a Methodist by faith and loved his angels grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, and Larry West.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing but cherishing the life that he lived is his ex-wife, Charlene West; sons, James West, Jason West; daughter, Elizabeth West; grandchildren, Jaylin Thomasson, Secora West and J.D. West.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 at Cloverport Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends and family from 4 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with the final expenses.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Jim with the family on our website: www.cloverport
Commented