James “Jimbo” Richard McCarthy Sr., 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Signature HealthCARE of Hartford Rehab & Wellness Center. He was born April 6, 1941, in Owensboro, to the late Earl Edward McCarthy and Willie Mae Bray McCarthy. Jimbo was a painter for many years by profession, but he was also known as a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed spending time talking on his CB radio to his friends and family and was known as Jimbo779. He loved playing his guitar and harmonica and singing along. His biggest passion was spending time with his family and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patty Ann McCarty; two sons, James Richard McCarthy Jr. and Barry Ray McCarthy; six brothers; and two sisters.
Jimbo is survived by a daughter, Debbie Rose Willard (Terry) of Utica; nine grandchildren, Dana Blades (Michael), James Willard (Sara), Chris Willard (Audrey), Andrea Smith (Alex), Jordan McCarthy (Payton), Zachery McCarthy (Jillian), Drew McCarthy (Tasha), Ashley Sturgeon (Corey), and Jordan Case; twenty great-grandchildren, Lilliann, Braiden, Kylar, Kadince, Aiden, Rylynn, Kora, Treyson, Savannah, Jameson, Jordan Ray, Kobe, Jaxon, Linkoln, Dash, Corbin, Ayden, Atlas, Noah, and Avery; a sister, Alice Faye Wermling (Gene); and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Jimbo will be held at noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Tim Trout officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Signature HealthCARE of Hartford Rehab & Wellness Center, 114 East McMurtry Avenue Hartford, KY 42347.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jimbo may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented