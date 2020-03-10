James “Jimmy” Anderson, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Owensboro Center. He was born in Owensboro on April 3, 1930. James was retired from Brantley & Sons Excavating, where he worked as a truck driver hauling heavy equipment and a crane operator. He served in the U.S. Army.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Regenia “Jean” Murphy Anderson.
James is survived by his children, Jennie (Jimmy) Lewis, James W. (Linda) Anderson and Jeff Anderson; his grandchildren, Stephanie Baxter, Lindsey Hendricks, Amanda Barnes, Mark Anderson, Jacob Anderson and Tera Galloway; and his great-grandchildren, Hayley, Kipton, Tristan, Trevor, Colton and David.
Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County; 1650 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Anderson Share your messages of condolence with the family of James “Jimmy” Anderson at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented