HENDERSON — James “Jimmy” Haas Jr., 81, of Henderson, passed away Saturday July 24, 2021, at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born in Smith Mills to James E. Haas Sr. and Ann (McAtee) Haas.
He was a member of Spottsville United Methodist Church and was a carpenter with Owensboro Local No. 549. Jimmy also was a farmer, enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed spending time with grandsons.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father; his daughters, Lora Pyo and Sherri Utley; and his brother, Larry Haas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice Haas; his daughters, Kim Green and Jamie Snow (Chris); his sister, Brenda Wirthwein (Carl); grandchildren, James Snow (Katie), David Snow (Madison Douthit), Ethan Snow, Lucas Green and Matthew Green; one great-grandson, Henry Snow; his mother, Ann Haas; and his aunt, Martha Haas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday July 30, 2021, at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Reverend Amy Cates officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home and on Friday 11 a.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be James Snow, David Snow, Lucas Green, Matthew Green, Bobby Hicks, and Drew Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ethan Snow and Brad “Peewee” Beasley.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice or Spottsville United Methodist Church.
