James “Jimmy” Herbert Morton, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 21, 1958, in Daviess County to Herbert Morton Jr. and Edna Jane Morton. He was a boilermaker by trade and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and his two German Shepherd dogs. Jimmy was a great person who loved his family dearly and would do anything for anyone who asked. He was an avid UK basketball fan. Jimmy will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Morton; and a brother, David Allen Morton.
He is survived by a son, Christopher Morton; daughter Natasha Watkins; mother Edna Jane Morton; six grandkids; three great-grandkids; sister Elizabeth Vickie Lynn Devine (Rusty); uncles Scottie and Bill; aunt Faye, whom he loved very much; niece Amanda (TJ) Ashley; and a good friend, Jerri Lynn.
Services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
