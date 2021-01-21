HENDERSON — James “Jimmy” Marion Yewell, 74, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his daughter’s residence. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Roy M. Yewell Jr. and Sarah Luckett Yewell. Jimmy was a 1964 graduate of Daviess County High School and then Lane Community College in Evansville, where he studied engineering. He had worked at R. Ben Johnson and Associates and retired from Texas Gas. He was at one time a licensed realtor and most recently worked as a retail manager at Roofer’s Warehouse. Jimmy was a former board member at Windridge Country Club and a member of First Christian Church in Henderson.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf at Windridge Country Club, where he had a hole in one. Jimmy loved classic cars, was a member of the Corvette Club in Owensboro and was an avid Corvette enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy M. Yewell III, in 2019.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Barrett (Martin) of Henderson; son Mike Yewell (Kristal) of Owensboro; mother of his children Rita Head; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Yewell (Terri), Chelsea Yewell, Savannah Yawn, Alec Barrett, Lexi Yewell, Kaylee Yewell and Dylan Rhinerson; six great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Austin, Micha, Jeremiah, Cooper and Lainey; sister Betty Yewell; his beloved dog, Dallas; and many friends at Pleasant Pointe, including a very dear friend, Gary Higginson.
Memorial service will be noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Panther. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented