James “Jimmy” Martin, 74, passed away at his home in Falls of Rough and went to his eternal home on February 17, 2022. He formerly lived in Owensboro. Jimmy was born August 28, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Ramsey and Elizabeth Martin. He worked as a millwright and was a proud member of local 1080. He loved the millwright brothers, and in later years, had an annual fish fry for them at the farm. He retired from the local in 1999 when he had a tragic accident on his farm that left him paralyzed. Jimmy was a true warrior, living life as best he could until his death. He was a Baptist. Faith and hope were both a major part of knowing he had a purpose in life.
Having a love of the outdoors, Jimmy enjoyed hunting, whether it be dove, turkey, or deer. He especially loved doing these things with his son and caretaker, Travis, whom he cherished. Travis was the one thing that gave Jimmy the incentive and motivation for living. He also mentored several of Travis’s friends in the sport of hunting. Jimmy was loved by all the boys, had patience, proficiency for teaching them, and that was something he loved to do. He also enjoyed NASCAR, NFL football, and watching old westerns.
Along with Jimmy’s parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Audie Martin; Audie’s wife, Karen; and sister, Patty Moore, and her husband, Bob Moore.
He is survived by his best friend and son, Travis Martin; daughter, Renee Lamar; and son, Randy Martin. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Koltin Martin, his pride and joy, Journee Rock, and Crystal Lamar; sister, whom he loved dearly, Becky Teasley (Corky); former wife, friend, and mother of Travis, Daphne Murphy (Leo); uncle and aunt, Lindy and Abbie Mercer; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews that he thought the world of.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at noon. Steve Hale of Atlanta, Georgia will officiate. Burial is private.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of James “Jimmy” Martin at www.glenncares.com.
Commented