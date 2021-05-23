James “Jimmy” Thomas Wieder Jr., 73, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 21, 1947, in Owensboro to the late James “Tommy” Wieder Sr. and Frankie Medley Wieder. Jimmy was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. He graduated from Brescia in 1974. Jimmy was the owner and operator of Diamond Rental in Owensboro for many years. He loved assisting others in diagnosing and solving electrical, plumbing and mechanical problems. Jimmy loved nature and animals. He was an avid student of the Civil War.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved stepmother, Virginia “Ginny” Graham Medley Wieder.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rose Mary Carrico Wieder; a daughter, Jamie Tara Hatfield (Timothy); two grandchildren, Elliott Clayton and Ashelynd Rose Hatfield; siblings Florence Wieder, Carrie Wieder, Walter Wieder (Marlaine), Anna Carrico (Steve), Alton Wieder (Connie), Theresa Potts (Terry), Henry Wieder, John “Jeb” Medley (Cathie) and Anne Davis (Eric); and numerous nieces and nephews he loved to torment.
The service for Jimmy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Father Ray Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Wieder shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Dream Riders of Kentucky Inc., 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and condolences for the family of James “Jimmy” Thomas Wieder Jr. may be left at www.glenncares.com.
