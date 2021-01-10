James K. Williams, 90, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. James was born in Ohio County on Jan. 10, 1930, to the late Charlie and Paulene Williams. He was a member of Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later retired from Green River Steel. James enjoyed working on bicycles and picking at flea markets. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and cooking. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Williams; and sisters Ann Brookshire and Rachael Finnie.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Eunice Raley Williams; sons Tommy Williams and John Williams; four grandchildren, Bethany Hatcher (Joe), Jennifer Villareal, Amber Watts and Jarred Brown; and four great-grandchildren, Joey Hatcher Jr., Aiden Gomez, Aubrey Hatcher and Natalie Hatcher.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Williams shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
