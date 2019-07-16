James Keith "Jack" Voyles, Jr., 8, of McDaniels died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Keith and Candance Voyles; sisters Alayna, Alexis and Evelyn Voyles; and grandparents Jimmy and Sarah Voyles, Alton and Luanne Vaden and Phillip and Becky Smith.
Funeral: 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Baptist Church, McQuady. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and after 2 p.m. Thursday. Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
