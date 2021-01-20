James Keith “Keifer” Hulsey made his exit from this world on the glory train Jan. 18, 2021. He was the son of Randell “Randy” and Joyce Hulsey. Keifer served the Navy in Desert Storm and was a member of Amvets Post 119 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He was employed by Oz Tyler Distillery until he was stricken with cancer.
Keifer was preceded in death by his dad, Randy; and a grandchild Eden Palm.
Keifer leaves behind children Casia Palm of Florida and Jaz Keifer of Owensboro; grandchildren Adalin and Levi Hulsey and Gage Palm; a sister, Lisa (Jimbo) Mourning of Utica; a brother, Richard (Debbie) Hulsey of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Amvets Post 119, 1400 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303, the Daviess County Animal Shelter or to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memorial services will be at a later date for family. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
