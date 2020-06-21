Dr. James Keith Lee, 54, of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 17, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Keith was an integrative mental health provider, depth psychotherapist, entrepreneur and author. He also was a deeply caring human being, family member and friend.
He worked at some of the leading mental health facilities in the world, serving celebrity clients as well as the homeless. He specialized in the treatment of mood disorders, codependency/addiction, trauma and personality disorders. He was highly trained by innovative leaders in psychology, spirituality and coaching. He applied this eclectic learning and wide-ranging experience to his practice. He also led intensive workshops nationally and internationally to train and develop other therapists.
Born March 25, 1966, and raised in Owensboro and later in Livermore, Keith graduated from McLean County High School. He completed degrees at Western Kentucky University and International University for Graduate Studies. After living in Scottsdale, Arizona, for several years, Keith returned to Owensboro in 2015 to provide services to residents in the Tri-State region, and to reconnect with family and friends in this area. In late 2019, he founded Dr. Keith Lee Integrative Mental Health, his second entrepreneurial endeavor, which he led until his passing.
Keith was an avid and highly-informed football fan. He loved to travel and was able to do so extensively — this included travel to all 50 states. He was an advocate of education, progressive thinking, democracy and fairness. He demonstrated genuine kindness and was a gentle giant.
Keith was preceded in death by his former wife, Vicki Lee; brother Roger Dale Lee; mother Norma Jane (Mackey) Lee; and father Charles Van Lee.
Keith is survived by his sisters, Patty Lindsey of Owensboro and Judy Gale Priar of Madisonville; brothers Michael Lee of Dale, Indiana, and Mark Lee of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his girlfriend, Beth Morris Smith of Owensboro; brother-in-law Thomas Lindsey of Owensboro; sisters-in-law Christe Lee of Dale, Indiana, and Deborah Lee of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life memorial service will be planned for July at the Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro, where Keith had found a home. The specific date is to be determined in the coming weeks. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
