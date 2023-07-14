ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA — James Kelly Bard, 89, of Alpharetta, Georgia, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born July 31, 1933, in Graham to the late Rupert Kelly and Corinne Bard. He was raised in Graham and graduated from Graham High School in 1951. He went on to serve in the U. S. Army and later earned an associate’s degree from Lain Technical Institute. He was employed by the Whirlpool Corporation and retired after a 45-year career. More recently, he was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Conyers, Georgia, serving as an elder for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and fellowship with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, D. Faye Bard, and his brother, John Elmer Bard.
He is survived by his son, David (Kristie) Bard of Alpharetta, Georgia, and his grandson, Ryan Bard of Alpharetta, Georgia.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Following the service, burial will be in Yeargins Chapel Cemetery in Graham, with Dr. David Fullen officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Yeargins Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Gene Courtney, 129 Unity Acres Lane, Graham, KY 42344.
