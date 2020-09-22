CENTRAL CITY — James Kenneth (Kenny) Richardson, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 20th, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Toll Richardson; his four children, Ed Richardson, Jeff Richardson (Lori), Beth Carver (Billy), and Pam Lawrence (Glen); eight grandchildren, Eric Richardson (Pat), Katie Ballert (Erik), Josh Richardson (Erica), Ryan McIntosh (Andrea), Ken Carver (Alicia), Sarah Brothers (Nathan), Michael Lawrence, and Richard Carver (Emily); 12 great-grandchildren, Quay and Marissa Ballert, Lincoln and Elliot Richardson, Brady, Bennett, and Mia McIntosh, Abry and Ava Carver, Kate and Kasen Brothers, and Ariah Lawrence and many nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his brother J.W. Richardson; his sisters Loma Clark, Sandra Browning, Mary Mayhugh; grandson Eddie Richardson, Jr.; and great-grandson, John Erik Richardson, II.
The family would also like to acknowledge special family friends Stephanie and Chris Foster who have graciously offered love and support throughout the years.
Kenny was born on Nov. 20th, 1933, in Powderly. He was the third of five children of James and Mildred Richardson. Kenny loved growing up with his siblings and remained close with his sisters throughout his adult life.
Kenny was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his years of work with Peabody Coal Company and often reminisced about those he worked with throughout the years. Kenny was happiest when holding the hand of his bride Sarah, hosting a lap full of grandchildren, watching a UK basketball game, or maintaining his yard! He loved his family and willingly offered help to anyone that needed it. Weather permitting, he could be found sitting on the front porch and talking with whoever would offer an ear.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Billy Thompson officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friendship Baptist Church, 3300 Friendship Road, Greenville, KY 42345.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
