CENTRAL CITY — James Kenneth Rager, 78, of Central City, died at 2:52 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Rager was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Muhlenberg County. He was a boilermaker for 30 years with Local #40 and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Bessie Rager; brothers Rufus Rager Jr. and Homer Rager; and sisters Mary Ruth Lynch and Judy Hudson.
He is survived by his wife, Rowena Williams Rager; sons Greg (Stefanie) Rager of Bremen and Scott (Misty) Rager of White Plains; daughter Karen Porter of Alabama; grandchildren Amber (Corey) Hendricks of White Plains, Chasity (Travis) Settle of Bremen, Brent Rager of Bremen and Clay Rager of Bremen; brothers Tom Rager and Bob Rager, both of Bremen; and sister Margie Crutcher of Bremen.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
